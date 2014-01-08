So I updated my windows and it was a new build, looked nice but it was extremely shitty, and super slow. Everything was just slow. So I uninstalled it and went back to the previous version and now my Microsoft flight simulator x folder says “cannot be accessed by system”. The shortcut that I sent to my desktop to launch the game says “this target shortcut is not valid. Go to the property sheet and make sure it is correct” but I do not know where the property sheet is or how I should know if it’s correct? Anyone deal with this before? I can access the game through steam though.
