Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: On to Aosta

  1. Today, 03:33 PM #1
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    4,173

    Default On to Aosta

    Yesterday I had just passed Mont Blanc on the way to Aosta when I suspended the flight for dinner. It's a shame I was never able to do that RW when I chose!

    So this is the rest of that flight. Perhaps I'll fly on later today.

    Michael

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 312.8 KB  ID: 217998

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 344.3 KB  ID: 217999

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3 APPROACH.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 378.5 KB  ID: 218000

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4 FINAL.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 384.5 KB  ID: 218001

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5 START TAXI.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 437.7 KB  ID: 218002

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6 CONTINUE TAXI.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 376.3 KB  ID: 218003

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7 TOWER VIEW.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 350.1 KB  ID: 218004

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 8 PARKED FOR THE NIGHT.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 400.7 KB  ID: 218005

    This is P3Dv4.5 and I'm using ORBX scenery.
    i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -, Aorus Z390 LGA 1151 MB, Kraken X61 280 mm water cooler, Corsair RM850X PS, Planteks full size tower, 64gig of DDR4 3200 RAM, EVGA 1080 GPU, 4TB "Black" HD, 1Tb SSD, joystick, rudder pedals, yoke, multi control panel, three monitors set up for panaramic views, Bose surround sound system, and a ton of powered usb ports.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:09 PM #2
    jankees's Avatar
    jankees
    jankees is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Hoeilaart, Belgium
    Posts
    1,370

    Default

    nice shots, brings back memories..
    FS painter at the Hangar.
    you'll find all my repaints here.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. how do I run "Photoreal HDSX Piemonte e Valle da Aosta Pack"??
    By Roby19 in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 07-03-2011, 08:40 AM
  2. Scenes the Alps - Val d' Aosta (FSX) by Frank Dainese (Italy)
    By frank51 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 01-01-2009, 01:39 PM
  3. New AFCAD for Aosta, Italy (LIMW)
    By MacKuen in forum MSFS Multiplayer Adventures
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 02-24-2006, 02:26 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules