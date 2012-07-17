I am running MSFS 2002 in Windows 10 Compatability mode. Been over a year and never any problems, everything works great. I have downloaded quite a few aircraft from the 2002 search files, some install ok, others I get a fully functional plane, but no gauges. I follow the read me instructions and try some things not listed but still no gauges. I am missing something, but don't know what. Some planes I downloaded, installed but no gauges are, ASTRA IAI WESTWIND II, page 1012 msfs2002 search files, AIR Martinique ATR 42-300 page
1011, and PIPER MERIDAN page 1007 to name a few. Any info on getting these gauges to install would be greatlt appreciated.
Bookmarks