Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Around the World Leg 72

  1. Today, 11:42 AM #1
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    3,562
    Blog Entries
    3

    Default Around the World Leg 72

    Ugolny (UHMA) Anadyr, Russia to Stevens Anchorage International (PANC) Anchorage, Alaska

    PART 1

    The Route:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 114.8 KB  ID: 217977

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 138.6 KB  ID: 217978

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 124.9 KB  ID: 217979

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 95.0 KB  ID: 217980

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 81.3 KB  ID: 217981

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 79.2 KB  ID: 217982

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 82.7 KB  ID: 217983

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 70.2 KB  ID: 217984

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 22.7 KB  ID: 217985

    Please see PART 2
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:44 AM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    3,562
    Blog Entries
    3

    Default

    part 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 66.3 KB  ID: 217986

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 67.8 KB  ID: 217987

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 50.7 KB  ID: 217988

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 119.1 KB  ID: 217989

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 193.9 KB  ID: 217990

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 129.6 KB  ID: 217991

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 87.6 KB  ID: 217992

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 95.4 KB  ID: 217993

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 102.5 KB  ID: 217994

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr018.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 92.2 KB  ID: 217995
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:21 PM #3
    flightsimg's Avatar
    flightsimg
    flightsimg is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2010
    Location
    Dijon (Burgundy), France
    Posts
    2,801

    Default

    Hey! You didn't let your Japanese family on the other side of the Behring Strait!
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France. i5 Intel processor, 4 Go of Ram, Nvidia GeForce 920MX, DirectX 12.0, and FSX Gold Edition with SP1, SP2. My personal flightsim website is at http://flightlessons.6te.net
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:35 PM #4
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    3,562
    Blog Entries
    3

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by flightsimg View Post
    Hey! You didn't let your Japanese family on the other side of the Behring Strait!
    They didn’t want to leave!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. World tour 2011 - leg 72
    By pchmck in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 09-25-2011, 08:13 AM
  2. bumpkins world tour leg 72 - YABA - YESP.
    By bumpkin in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 07-09-2009, 08:35 PM
  3. <<< I.C.C.A.O.L World Tour - Leg 72 (OPRN - VIDP) >>> (Asad will like this!)
    By CycoFlo in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 12-23-2008, 07:03 AM
  4. AROUND the WORLD TOUR 2002/2003 (Leg Nr.72) - COMMENTS ALWAYS WELCOME
    By PHCO in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 04-04-2003, 08:01 AM
  5. NVIDIA 40.72 beta versus 40.72 WHQL Certified?
    By Waltm in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 11-11-2002, 06:18 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules