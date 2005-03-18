Hi Folks,
Just wanting to play around again with VoxATC which I have re-installed from the CD for my FS2004. I also have 2 zip files which appear to be the UK Vox upgrade - "VAUK Update.zip" and " ukvasettingsNL.zip". However, there is no Readme or other instructions on how to install this upgrade (if that is what these 2 files are!) Obviously VoxATC is no longer supported for FS9. I have tried messing about with a do-it-yourself install but it all ends horribly. Can anyone assist with information at all?
Thanks.
L
