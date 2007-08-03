Thread: Textures

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Sheedee
    Default Textures

    Hello;

    I really hope that someone can help me with this.

    I recently installed a free 737 add-on pack with different liveries included.

    It came with its own installer. After it was installed i went to load one of the liveries...but most of the textures of the virtual cockpit were missing!...as you can see in the images. The first image is how its supposed to look like, and the other image is how it looks in my fsx.

    Why are the textures missing...is there a fix for this?...

    By the way, I am already running fsx in compatibility mode for older versions of windows. And also...this problem does not happen with the default aircraft...only addons. And also...the exterior of the models textures are fine and also for the 2d cockpit/panel...its only the textures of the virtual cockpit that are missing.




    I have windows 10 by the way.






    This is how its supposed to look like:



    https://i.imgur.com/5bOLCda.png



    And this is what it looks like after installation in fsx:


    https://i.imgur.com/w353FLs.png
    mrzippy
    Default

    Hows about a link or filename of this wonderful freeware 737 addon? I'm willing to give it a try to help out!
