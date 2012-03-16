Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Lausanne past Mt. Blanc

    A few shots taken from Luasanne past Mt. Blanc while heading towards the Aosta Valley. Weather still perfect there. Still rainy and chilly here in Ky.

    Michael

    After passing the Blanc Massif, I'm tuckered out. So, unlike Real World, I'll just stop here. Tomorrow I'll continue with the rest of this flight.
    Great shots of the trip! Keep 'em coming
