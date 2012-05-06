Test flight and operational cockpit update of the TFS 5.0 Vickers Wellington.
Video introduces the functional Wellington 1a cockpit.
Cockpit look around, cold start, taxi, circuit, to landing.
With a hefty payload, and relative ease to fly, all versions of the Wellington, including the torpedo variant, will prove very popular with the bomber crews, new and experienced, in the flight sim community.
We have shown in cockpit messages and mouse, to point out various components and functions throughout the video.
Also featuring the latest map build and populated Tobruk airfield.
WIP update. Images shown are not final and subject to change. Propeller transparencies will be fixed.Throttle system is in progress, will be no 'boost cutout' in final version, WEP power will be obtained by 'throttle gate'
