Thread: Short hop LSGG (Geneva) to LSGL (Lausanne)

Short hop LSGG (Geneva) to LSGL (Lausanne)
Enjoying the summer like weather in Switzerland, I thought I go and take a look at Mont Blanc. However since Lausanne was along my route perhaps a short stop-over there. If it turns out well, I'll just spend the night.
Looking at that last shot I'm reminded, I keep forgetting to close the hatches on Jan's planes when I depart for the night!! Who knows when a rain storm might occur!!
On second thought, it can't be nearly as bad getting a plane a little wet in the cockpit compared to how he douses them in the drink!
Next stop, unless the plane floods out or is stolen overnight, is Mont Blanc. (Note to self: At least take the keys next time!!)
Michael
