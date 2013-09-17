I've bought a second hand motorized 737TQ.
Hardware, servo and DC motor are working.
Controlled by the FSBUS cards - FSCOM and 737NGTQ - poldragonet.
I have some FSBUS software and I can link to my flight simulator, only the motion is very bad.
I use P3Dv4/Xplane11 and project magenta software.
How to proceed further?
- Anyone with more info about the FSBUS system - seems to be overdated and no info anymore available
- Is there info available for that 737NG TQ card? Google is very empty for that
- What interface system is a modern 2020 interface to switch over to, and has that system some scripts ready for a motorized TQ?
Thanks for the advise.
Keep safe.
Kind regards, Peter - Belgium
