Thread: Tracking down Area51 simulations

    Ripcrd
    Anybody have any contact info for Area51 simulations?

    These guys were actually selling product just a couple years back - I think when FSpilotshop.com closed down that was probably the end of their product availability.

    If they aren't offering any of it for sale, I'd like to ask if they would just release it as donationware.

    Interestingly, the AH-1Z seems to work just fine in P3D v4.5 - at least it is flyable. I'd like to get my hands on the UH-1Y.

    EDIT: probably posted in wrong forum - moderators please move this post as needed.
