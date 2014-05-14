Thread: Myriad of problems with Saitek Pedals and controls

Thought I may get more insight here.
I've run into a lot of problems ever since I got the Saitek pedals. Some have been fixed/patched, others remain a mystery. Maybe I could get help with a few.
1. Using the pedals with the Logitech joystick does not funny things. The brakes are unusable with the trigger now (I since just deleted the trigger brake assignment). I've come to sort of get used to it...
2. Not sure how new this is, but when in the slew mode, I can no longer rotate the aircraft about the vertical axis, not with the twist-axis on the joystick, and not with the pedals when I do assign yaw with the pedals. I don't think the sim likes having inputs from two different sources, even if they aren't in use simultaneously. Even deleting inputs from one device altogether doesn't seem to do it.
I've toyed with sensitivities/null zones to sort of fix the rest of issues. Annoying patch work. Mostly that last problem is pretty frustrating... any ideas how I can get yaw back without having to start using a keyboard key? I don't want to accept mediocrity controls and getting used to stuff like this. Thanks
