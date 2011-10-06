Thread: Trouble closing and saving aircraft.cfg file

New in town but learning and my question is i'm having trouble closing and saving an aircraft.cfg file after say i add a texture.
I will click save and it will come back with an incorrect file or location, and I am looking at the location and I did not edit it and
it looks correct so not sure what is happening. I cannot just click save and exit. The only way I can close Aircraft.cfg is to cancel and
then exit so the change is not saved. If anyone has a answer to me I would appreciate it. I will try again and then I guess get a screen
of the response if it keeps doijng it and see what I am missing but ifnotepad opened the file it has teh exact location and I'm just editing it
and trying to save it. I looked at the FAQ but they seem to reference adding changing info and then save and exit as this should work.
Thanks
Sterk03
