Thread: Trouble closing and saving aircraft.cfg file

    New in town but learning and my question is i'm having trouble closing and saving an aircraft.cfg file after say i add a texture.

    I will click save and it will come back with an incorrect file or location, and I am looking at the location and I did not edit it and

    it looks correct so not sure what is happening. I cannot just click save and exit. The only way I can close Aircraft.cfg is to cancel and

    then exit so the change is not saved. If anyone has a answer to me I would appreciate it. I will try again and then I guess get a screen

    of the response if it keeps doijng it and see what I am missing but ifnotepad opened the file it has teh exact location and I'm just editing it

    and trying to save it. I looked at the FAQ but they seem to reference adding changing info and then save and exit as this should work.

    Thanks

    Sterk03
    If your FSX has been installed into the default location on your C drive, then UAC is preventing you from making changes to your Sim. You can Google "FSX and UAC" to see how to get around it!
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
