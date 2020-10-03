Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: T&G at LSGG Geneva

    T&G at LSGG Geneva

    Just a few shots this afternoon, RW time and RW weather. I was shocked that while we're around 55*F here in Ky., they were around 75*F there!!

    Michael

    ORBX scenery
    Default

    Great looking shots! Only 60 here. I'm tired of the cold
