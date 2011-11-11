I am new with Flight simulation. I am a private pilot.
I have a problem I can't solve with my x-plane 11.
I have down loaded avare moving map onto a Samsung Android Tablet. The Avare App works fine on the Tablet.
My x-plane 11 is on my PC and works fine. The PC is new and has the capacities required for x-plane.
I have not been able to make the PC and the Samsung Tablet connect. When I take off on my PC with my Archer, the plane on the avare map does not move.
Both are on the same WIFI, the PC is connected via cable to the router, the tablet of course is wireless. Can that setup cause the problem? Or is it a setting in X-plane I have wrong? I have tried for days, viewed many youtube clips etc. no success.
Is there anybody out there that could have a solution for this? It would be very much appreciated.
PS: The avare moving map is not listed on the x-plane software as an option, but many youtube clips mentioned, that avare can be used with x-plane11 on an Android Tablet, am I wrong there?
