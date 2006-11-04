Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: texture issue Freeflow Bermuda

  1. Today, 11:14 AM #1
    leuen's Avatar
    leuen
    leuen is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 1997
    Location
    Switzerland
    Posts
    402

    Default texture issue Freeflow Bermuda

    Reinstalled several times FFBM but the textures of houses and churches are still missing. What did I wrong? Thanks for any advice.

    Bernard
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:53 AM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    1,819

    Default

    Hi Bernard, please see this thread on the FreeFlow forums regarding missing textures: http://www.fs-freeflow.com/forum2/index.php?topic=644.0
    The textures aren't missing after all, the house roofs and churches are white in real life.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.2GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 1TB & 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Asus K272HL 27" Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FreeFlow Florida
    By FSDKT in forum FS2004
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 04-11-2006, 08:41 PM
  2. DC6 freighter leaving Bermuda (Freeflow scenery)
    By Peer in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 20
    Last Post: 09-19-2005, 06:12 PM
  3. FREEflow New England...available now!
    By Gridley in forum FS2004
    Replies: 35
    Last Post: 04-13-2005, 08:50 AM
  4. FREEflow Florida *Dry Tortugas PREVIEW*
    By Gridley in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 09:08 AM
  5. FreeFlow Water - Has Anyone Tried This - Shorelines in the Sea
    By SDickson in forum FS2004
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:14 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules