Thread: texture issue Freeflow Bermuda

Hi Bernard, please see this thread on the FreeFlow forums regarding missing textures: http://www.fs-freeflow.com/forum2/index.php?topic=644.0
The textures aren't missing after all, the house roofs and churches are white in real life.
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.2GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 1TB & 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Asus K272HL 27" Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
Bookmarks