Thomas Cook is a brand new UK based VA

We use SmartCars to log our flights with SimBrief integration

Pilots from both IVAO and Vatsim are welcome to join us for our launch in just under 2 days time

We have scheduled and non-scheduled flights, currently 3 tours and an automated awards system

Our airframes include, A320, A321, A332, A333, B757 and the B767.

You are more than welcome to join us in the lead up-to the launch and we hope to fly with you soon

Registration: http://www.tcvirtualgroup.com/crewcenter

Ryan Taylor
Membership Director
Thomas Cook Virtual Group