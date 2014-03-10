Thomas Cook is a brand new UK based VA
We use SmartCars to log our flights with SimBrief integration
Pilots from both IVAO and Vatsim are welcome to join us for our launch in just under 2 days time
We have scheduled and non-scheduled flights, currently 3 tours and an automated awards system
Our airframes include, A320, A321, A332, A333, B757 and the B767.
You are more than welcome to join us in the lead up-to the launch and we hope to fly with you soon
Registration: http://www.tcvirtualgroup.com/crewcenter
Ryan Taylor
Membership
Director
Thomas Cook Virtual Group
Bookmarks