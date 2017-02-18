Thread: FSX SE=80fps_FS8=40fps_FS9=5fps??

WIN10 - I7 6700K - GTX1050TI4GB - 16GBDDR4 - SSD 500GB - SOUNDBLASTER X-FI EXTREME
ON SSD :FSX ACC - FS9 - FSGLOBALX - UT(X) EUR USA CAN - FSCENEX and many many more.....
On my HDD still residing FS2002 with some add-ons Ulttraffic Emma Field runs at 40fps.
Until 3 days ago my FSX SE and FS9 ran 60-100 fps.-no probl whatsoever never.
Then during an FS9 flight suddenly , without any warning , there was just a little very very soft crackle from the speakers and FS9 went to 5 FPS and almost Froze.
I stopped and thought I overloaded my system because I had been flying FSX SE and FS9 all day about 20 hrs without stopping , during the 'Lockdown' . I started FS9 again , slow start and remaining 5 FPS then I restarted FSX it remained 60-80fps.
I waited a little , rebooted my PC , started FS9 same problem. I've had FS9 since 2004 , flew it the last 16 years, I've had many issues with it , all because my system at those times was just too to light to fly with high settings. But it allways started up and flew with the specs it was capable off then. Never had an issue without a simple cause with it.
Now I deinstalled all addons and FS9 itself.(all through the control panel).
Then I Deleted The C:/User/AppData/Roaming/Microsoft/FS9 folder and Ran CCleaner to clean everything , rebooted and reinstalled FS9 on SSD giving me a clean reinstall!! The Installation as went as normal , checking DX ok. Reinstalled FS9 again (from original disks) ran FS9 upgrade and FS9 no-disk.
Restarted FS9 again and to my panic the issue remained ?????
FSX SE stayed at 80fps - FS8 stayed at 40fps I've done no manual changes to WIN10 .
In Nvidea Config. FSX = at Vert.sync adaptif , FS9 = Vert.sync default
I reinstalled the WIN10 Nvidea Geforce drivers and the Soundblaster soundcard drivers, rebooted and restarted FS9 still the same problem.
(I have a small issue with FSX SE - ULTX USA also but that is non vital)
I'm a bit out of options now , I most certainly do not never ever never want to lose my FS9!!!!
FSX in itself can present issues too. Have had a fair share of that, but when i'm a bit tired of resolving issues I go back to my FS9 and know for sure that i can fly it at all maxed settings for houres and houres. It's allways been rock solid stable on my system..........
I'ts like a ghost entered my pc ?? ..... I dont want to reset my WIN10 , have no time for it.
Is there anybody in here who might have had a similair problem or could point me in some direction where to look. thanks so much for any help stay well and regards Peter
