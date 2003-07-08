Thread: Cannot Change Aircraft Model

I had this happen once years ago; but, I forget how I fixed it.
I have an aircraft with 4 models.
If I load the second, third or fourth model, I can then switch and load any of its other models.
If I initially I load the very first model and then try to load a different model, it stays with the first model.
If I load any other model ( second, third or fourth) of that aircraft and then switch to the first one listed, I can no longer switch back to any of the other three.
I vaguely remember this was due to an error in the aircraft.cfg file in the past.
Your thoughts?
