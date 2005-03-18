Thread: A Flightsim Adventure

Another day, another dollar flying these big birds I've made a name for myself in.
It all started one spring morning in San Francisco. I go to the airport early, as had been planned, and there was a B-17 sitting on one of the aprons. It wouldn't take long to get it down to LA, I'd get there in plenty of time to do some sightseeing and pilot a flight out.
I'd seen this particular aircraft before. Someone told me the paint scheme was supposed to be like stars and stripes. To me it looked like it was wearing pajamas.
The engine startup went perfectly, talk about lulling me into a false sense of security.
I taxied down to the end of the runway, so far no issues.
I advanced the throttles and made some slight adjustments using the rudder to keep aligned with the runway. The plane lifted off as smooth as can be.
It was shortly after though, that it happened. A bang so loud that it could be heard over the roaring engines. The kind of sound you never want to hear coming from an aircraft you are at the controls of, or riding in as a passenger.
With that, the plane started to roll to the right. I turned the yoke a bit to compensate...no response. I turned it hard all the way to the left, but nothing happened.
Bookmarks