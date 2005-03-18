Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: A Flightsim Adventure

  1. Today, 03:25 PM #1
    andyjohnston's Avatar
    andyjohnston
    andyjohnston is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Sep 1999
    Location
    Canada
    Posts
    3,257

    Default A Flightsim Adventure

    Another day, another dollar flying these big birds I've made a name for myself in.

    It all started one spring morning in San Francisco. I go to the airport early, as had been planned, and there was a B-17 sitting on one of the aprons. It wouldn't take long to get it down to LA, I'd get there in plenty of time to do some sightseeing and pilot a flight out.

    I'd seen this particular aircraft before. Someone told me the paint scheme was supposed to be like stars and stripes. To me it looked like it was wearing pajamas.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2020-4-9_14-59-41-920.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 203.9 KB  ID: 217719

    The engine startup went perfectly, talk about lulling me into a false sense of security.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2020-4-9_14-59-53-846.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 204.4 KB  ID: 217720

    I taxied down to the end of the runway, so far no issues.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2020-4-9_15-1-58-160.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 139.5 KB  ID: 217721

    I advanced the throttles and made some slight adjustments using the rudder to keep aligned with the runway. The plane lifted off as smooth as can be.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2020-4-9_15-5-37-967.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 154.1 KB  ID: 217722

    It was shortly after though, that it happened. A bang so loud that it could be heard over the roaring engines. The kind of sound you never want to hear coming from an aircraft you are at the controls of, or riding in as a passenger.

    With that, the plane started to roll to the right. I turned the yoke a bit to compensate...no response. I turned it hard all the way to the left, but nothing happened.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2020-4-9_15-6-47-809.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 187.3 KB  ID: 217723
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:37 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    3,500
    Blog Entries
    3

    Default

    Awesome, now we have a “cliff hanger” post!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Install the PA A380 of flightsim.com/Installieren des A380 von flightsim.com
    By Thc in forum FSX
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 06-28-2011, 04:15 PM
  2. Test Hop Adventure
    By skylab in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:02 AM
  3. Flightsim comparison of X-Plane vs. MS flightsim 2004?
    By ABdavey in forum FS2004
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 07-22-2003, 03:34 AM
  4. Cross-Country "Adventure" in Western PA (real pics)
    By rayN5432H in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 07-16-2002, 11:28 PM
  5. Announcing the release of Devo's Cabin Crew Adventure V1.0
    By rabbitcancer in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 05-13-2002, 03:14 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules