Since York Minster in the UK and many gathering places all over the world are closed due to the COVID-19, I thought we'd see if we could find it again in our sim. The closest airport to the City of York is called Rufforth Airfield. So for convenience we'll takeoff from there and see what we can see.

Michael

The City of York is also the home of the British Railway Musuem, which has a working steam powered round-house wheel, Queen Victorias' Train, etc. They also have one of the most complete original city walls in the world, much of which you can still walk on and like The Shambles, much more to see.. So it's worth the stop next time you're in the area!!

Michael