York UK and the Minster (now closed because of COVID-19)
Since York Minster in the UK and many gathering places all over the world are closed due to the COVID-19, I thought we'd see if we could find it again in our sim. The closest airport to the City of York is called Rufforth Airfield. So for convenience we'll takeoff from there and see what we can see.
Michael
The City of York is also the home of the British Railway Musuem, which has a working steam powered round-house wheel, Queen Victorias' Train, etc. They also have one of the most complete original city walls in the world, much of which you can still walk on and like The Shambles, much more to see.. So it's worth the stop next time you're in the area!!
Michael
i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -, Aorus Z390 LGA 1151 MB, Kraken X61 280 mm water cooler, Corsair RM850X PS, Planteks full size tower, 64gig of DDR4 3200 RAM, EVGA 1080 GPU, 4TB "Black" HD, 1Tb SSD, joystick, rudder pedals, yoke, multi control panel, three monitors set up for panaramic views, Bose surround sound system, and a ton of powered usb ports.
Bookmarks