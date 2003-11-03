Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Vendor issues

    svpst
    Apparently, I have leprosy, or the coronavirus or something contagious. I tried to get the Flight1 free 182Tand downloaded the installer. It then says press the coupon/voucher button which I have been unable to locate on the entire website. Anyone know where to find it?

    On February 8, i purchased the Skyforce3 product direct from the REX Store. About 2 weeks later my Samsung 850 SSD went belly up including Skyforce. It took about 2 weeks before I got back to FSX and I sent REX an email asking if I could re-download the product. I got a message back saying someone would contact me in 24 hours. Since then I have sent the 7, yes 7, emails and they have responded every time with "we'll get back to you in 24 hours. Is it possible that simply now one is there, or what can I do to get their attention?
    Brian W.

    I5-8400, EVGA GTX 1070.ti, 16 gigs ram, 500g Samsung SSD, 1.5 T HDD, 1 T HDD, Win 10, 64bit.
    Apparently, I have leprosy, or the coronavirus or something contagious. I tried to get the Flight1 free 182Tand downloaded the installer. It then says press the coupon/voucher button which I have been unable to locate on the entire website. Anyone know where to find it?
    Thanks for the heads-up on this Brian, I wasn't aware of it until now. You need to install the Flight1 Purchase Agent from the link on the Cessna 182 webpage: http://www.flight1.com/products.asp?...sf&pid=c182fsx
    then copy the redeem code from the Flight1 web page into Cessna 183 page in the Flight1 Purchase Agent. The Cessna 182 then appears in your library ready to download.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.2GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 1TB & 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Asus K272HL 27" Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
