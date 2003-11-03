Thread: Vendor issues

Vendor issues
Apparently, I have leprosy, or the coronavirus or something contagious. I tried to get the Flight1 free 182Tand downloaded the installer. It then says press the coupon/voucher button which I have been unable to locate on the entire website. Anyone know where to find it?
On February 8, i purchased the Skyforce3 product direct from the REX Store. About 2 weeks later my Samsung 850 SSD went belly up including Skyforce. It took about 2 weeks before I got back to FSX and I sent REX an email asking if I could re-download the product. I got a message back saying someone would contact me in 24 hours. Since then I have sent the 7, yes 7, emails and they have responded every time with "we'll get back to you in 24 hours. Is it possible that simply now one is there, or what can I do to get their attention?
Brian W.
I5-8400, EVGA GTX 1070.ti, 16 gigs ram, 500g Samsung SSD, 1.5 T HDD, 1 T HDD, Win 10, 64bit.
