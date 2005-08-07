I was wondering if anyone knew, if there is a way to eliminate errors in fs9, fs9 sometimes crashes when flying, I was wondering if there is a way to reconfigure the sim to eliminate the chance of fs9 crashing.
Fs9 sometimes crashes over particulars areas, like south of KPSP, departing south of LAX and a big one is on APP to Athens and some of the Greek islands.
However it also crashes randomly I was wondering if anyone here had an issue with this and was able to reconfigure the sim to eliminate as many errors that cause it to crash.
I’ve re-installed the sim re installed aircraft and scenery in win 10,
I think this is from the programming in fs9, had this happen in 3pcs over 15 years.
Thanks
