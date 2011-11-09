Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Help needed with Aircraft addon

    Default Help needed with Aircraft addon

    Need help? I downloaded the file called "posky-fs9_klm_ph-bfv.zip" and did exaclty what it said below in the read me text and the plane does not show

    up when I want to change aircraft. Is there something else I'm missing to do?

    FSX
    Extract the folder called: "Posky 747-406M KLM PH-BFV" into your airplanes folder:

    c:/programfiles/microsoft games/microsoft flightsimulator x/ simobjects / airplanes


    Then, copy the sound folder, and paste it into your main Effects folder:

    c:/programfiles/microsoft games/microsoft flightsimulator x / sound

    Thank you!
    Default

    I'm dl'ing it now, Huge File. First off, you don't copy the "Sound" Folder & paste into you Effects folder. The "Effects" that are included with any addon's go into you "Effects Folder". I'll let you know what I find out. I'm sure others will lend a hand as well.
    Default

    c:/programfiles/microsoft games/microsoft flightsimulator x/ simobjects / airplanes
    Easy: See the part highlighted in red? IGNORE it. Substitute the path where YOUR flight sim is. Like, for example: D:\temp\FSX\Simobjects.... etc.
    I have FSX:SE, so my pathing is : D:\steam\steamapps\common\FSX...etc
    You see? SI`!

    Does that help?
    Pat☺

