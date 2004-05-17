Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: in flight voices

  1. Today, 08:50 AM #1
    stevep92
    stevep92 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2020
    Posts
    1

    Cool in flight voices

    hello flyers

    i was just wondering if anyone can recommenced where i can download or purchase an addon to have in flight cabin crew and co pilot voices just like if you are playing the fsx missions thank u in advance
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:57 AM #2
    llivaudais's Avatar
    llivaudais
    llivaudais is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Memphis, TN.
    Posts
    1,638
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default

    I think I've seen some 'in flight' audio stuff uploaded to the library. I've never used any such 'cause, you know, multiplayer with real people.

    However, if you can't find anything appropriate in the library you might consider writing out the desired type of dialog and getting the necessary voice recording help from some friends, acquaintances, girlfriend(s), girlfriends of your friends, total strangers on the forum here, etc. Former girlfriends might also be a good bet because something ambitious like this might end up with some of them never wanting to speak to you again...

    Keep the home fires burning,
    Loyd

    PS good first post and welcome to our shared obsession!
    Last edited by llivaudais; Today at 10:01 AM.
    Hooked since FS4... now flying:
    self-built i7-4790 at 4 GHz; GA-Z97X mobo; GTX 970; 16GB gskill;
    quiet, fast and cool running.
    Win 7/64: 840 EVO OS; 840 EVO (500G) game drive;
    Win10/64: 850 EVO (500G) for OS and games
    A few Flightsim videos on YouTube at CanyonCorners
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Downloading Cockpit/flight attendant voices
    By aviation_druggie2 in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 01-28-2013, 08:52 AM
  2. New from Flight Sim Voices
    By jmelvin64 in forum MSFS Commercial Developers Screen Shots
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 08-25-2011, 09:05 AM
  3. Unwanted voices over ATC HELP!
    By Tony G in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 05-17-2004, 08:13 AM
  4. Do I hear voices? hehe
    By aspong in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-08-2003, 08:03 AM
  5. No ATC voices within FS2002
    By dnieuwenhuis in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 11-04-2001, 04:53 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules