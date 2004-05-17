Thread: in flight voices

hello flyers
i was just wondering if anyone can recommenced where i can download or purchase an addon to have in flight cabin crew and co pilot voices just like if you are playing the fsx missions thank u in advance
I think I've seen some 'in flight' audio stuff uploaded to the library. I've never used any such 'cause, you know, multiplayer with real people.
However, if you can't find anything appropriate in the library you might consider writing out the desired type of dialog and getting the necessary voice recording help from some friends, acquaintances, girlfriend(s), girlfriends of your friends, total strangers on the forum here, etc. Former girlfriends might also be a good bet because something ambitious like this might end up with some of them never wanting to speak to you again...
Keep the home fires burning,
Loyd
PS good first post and welcome to our shared obsession!
