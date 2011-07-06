Hi everyone,
I seriously need some help, is like weeks that i'm trying to solve this problem:
myautothrottle gets literally stuck after hours cruising. I did a flight from Milan to Cancun, everything was ok, I left it on for the whole night, but when I woke up in the morning, I saw the speed increased to 350 kts instead of maintaining 300kts as planned and the throttle was stuck even if I would try to disconnect the autothrottle! I was moving my joystick throttle, but the levers in the sim were stuck at full power!
understand me: after 9 hours of flying I had to ends the flight... I was really pissed off
PLEASE ANY IDEAS??
Bookmarks