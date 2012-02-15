Thread: Tom Ruth/Eric Cantu L-1011 texture problem

Hello!
I downloaded a few Ruth/Cantu L-1011 repaints from https://library.avsim.net/search.php...acrp&Go=Search
In the instructions, it never says which model should I use the textures on. I downloaded the "original" with the LTU repaint. (https://flyawaysimulation.com/downlo...ockheed-l1011/) It doesn't work correctly, the textures I downloaded from Avsim are way darker than they should be (see screenshot)
Then I downloaded the "FSX/P3D/FS2004 Lockheed L1011-1 Tristar FSX Native Base Pack" from Simviation. The textures are completely black this time
I really don't know what to do now. Which model should I use for success? Maybe I misunderstood something, but I hope somebody can help me here. Thanks in advance!
-CsCsanad
