Thread: Tom Ruth/Eric Cantu L-1011 texture problem

Tom Ruth/Eric Cantu L-1011 texture problem

    CsCsanad
    Tom Ruth/Eric Cantu L-1011 texture problem

    Hello!

    I downloaded a few Ruth/Cantu L-1011 repaints from https://library.avsim.net/search.php...acrp&Go=Search

    In the instructions, it never says which model should I use the textures on. I downloaded the "original" with the LTU repaint. (https://flyawaysimulation.com/downlo...ockheed-l1011/) It doesn't work correctly, the textures I downloaded from Avsim are way darker than they should be (see screenshot)Click image for larger version.  Name: transat.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 81.5 KB  ID: 217620

    Then I downloaded the "FSX/P3D/FS2004 Lockheed L1011-1 Tristar FSX Native Base Pack" from Simviation. The textures are completely black this time Click image for larger version.  Name: dwdwqw.png  Views: 2  Size: 255.3 KB  ID: 217621

    I really don't know what to do now. Which model should I use for success? Maybe I misunderstood something, but I hope somebody can help me here. Thanks in advance!

    -CsCsanad
    The base model for those textures is tom1011.zip in the file library. If you are able to follow the README file for the textures, you should end up with this:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: L1011.JPG  Views: 2  Size: 169.1 KB  ID: 217623

    From the texture.ltu folder copy these files and place into the Texture folder along with what is already there:

    glass.dds, main_light.dds, sec_bump.dds, sec_spec.dds
    Zip file name is 'tomL1011.zip'. There is no 'readme'. There is a 'install.txt'. Plus it requires SP1 and SP2 or Acceleration. There is also an update (L1011P1.zip) which corrects the nose wheel annimation. The model is 'L1011_100.mdl' (6.8 mb, 05-20-11).
    Chuck B
    Napamule
    Oh, Chuckers....there is a readme in the added textures that he also dowloaded!
