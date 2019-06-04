Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: A2A Civilian Mustang Repaints

  Today, 10:21 AM
    taslss
    Default A2A Civilian Mustang Repaints

    Quick question,
    Can someone tell me if the military version A2A P-51 repaints will work on the Civilian P-51?
    Or am I out of luck? It seems like I can only find a few repaints for the civilian version (which is what I have)
    Thanks!

    Tom
  Today, 11:11 AM
    f16jockey_2's Avatar
    f16jockey_2
    f16jockey_2 is offline VIP Member
    Default

    Why don't you just try?

    It won't break a thing when making proper backups.
    But I guess you won't us to try that first?
    I don't have any of the A2A Mustangs btw...

    Wim
