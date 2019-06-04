Thread: A2A Civilian Mustang Repaints

Quick question,
Can someone tell me if the military version A2A P-51 repaints will work on the Civilian P-51?
Or am I out of luck? It seems like I can only find a few repaints for the civilian version (which is what I have)
Thanks!
Tom
Why don't you just try?
It won't break a thing when making proper backups.
But I guess you won't us to try that first?
I don't have any of the A2A Mustangs btw...
Wim
