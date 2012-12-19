Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Repaints don't show

    Default Repaints don't show

    I have installed Rick Sasala's EA-6B Prowler and 2 repaints which do not show.

    Here is the aircraft cfg text:

    [fltsim.0]
    title=EA-6B
    sim=EA-6B
    model=
    panel=
    sound=
    texture=
    checklists=
    atc_id=NAVY500
    atc_airline=NAVY
    atc_flight_number=500
    ui_manufacturer=Grumman-Sasala
    ui_type=EA-6B
    ui_variation=U.S. Navy
    description=The EA-6B is a four place, all weather, twin-turbo-jet, electronic\nwarfare aircraft designed for carrier and advanced-base operation.\n
    atc_heavy=0
    visual_damage=1


    [fltsim.1]
    title=EA-6B
    sim=EA-6B
    model=
    panel=
    sound=
    texture=1
    checklists=
    atc_id=NAVY500
    atc_airline=NAVY
    atc_flight_number=500
    ui_manufacturer=Grumman-Sasala
    ui_type=EA-6B
    ui_variation=U.S. Navy VA-132
    description=The EA-6B is a four place, all weather, twin-turbo-jet, electronic\nwarfare aircraft designed for carrier and advanced-base operation.\n
    atc_heavy=0
    visual_damage=1

    [fltsim.2]
    title=EA-6B
    sim=EA-6B
    model=
    panel=
    sound=
    texture=VAQ-136
    checklists=
    atc_id=NAVY500
    atc_airline=NAVY
    atc_flight_number=500
    ui_manufacturer=Grumman-Sasala
    ui_type=EA-6B
    ui_variation=U.S. Navy VAQ-136
    description=The EA-6B is a four place, all weather, twin-turbo-jet, electronic\nwarfare aircraft designed for carrier and advanced-base operation.\n
    atc_heavy=0
    visual_damage=1

    Can anyone help please...
    Default

    You're using duplicated titles. Every title for an FSX aircraft must be unique. Fix this. There's no effect on the Select Aircraft screen.
    Best regards,
    Luis Hernández
    Default

    Well spotted Luis! I would add that the titles should be as follows:

    [fltsim.0]
    title=EA-6B U.S. Navy

    [fltsim.1]
    title=EA-6B U.S. Navy VA-132

    [fltsim.2]
    title=EA-6B U.S. Navy VAQ-136
