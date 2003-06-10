Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Repaints do nt show

    Default Repaints do nt show

    I have installed Rick Sasala's EA-6B Prowler and 2 repaints which do not show.

    Here is the aircraft cfg text:

    [fltsim.0]
    title=EA-6B
    sim=EA-6B
    model=
    panel=
    sound=
    texture=
    checklists=
    atc_id=NAVY500
    atc_airline=NAVY
    atc_flight_number=500
    ui_manufacturer=Grumman-Sasala
    ui_type=EA-6B
    ui_variation=U.S. Navy
    description=The EA-6B is a four place, all weather, twin-turbo-jet, electronic\nwarfare aircraft designed for carrier and advanced-base operation.\n
    atc_heavy=0
    visual_damage=1


    [fltsim.1]
    title=EA-6B
    sim=EA-6B
    model=
    panel=
    sound=
    texture=1
    checklists=
    atc_id=NAVY500
    atc_airline=NAVY
    atc_flight_number=500
    ui_manufacturer=Grumman-Sasala
    ui_type=EA-6B
    ui_variation=U.S. Navy VA-132
    description=The EA-6B is a four place, all weather, twin-turbo-jet, electronic\nwarfare aircraft designed for carrier and advanced-base operation.\n
    atc_heavy=0
    visual_damage=1

    [fltsim.2]
    title=EA-6B
    sim=EA-6B
    model=
    panel=
    sound=
    texture=VAQ-136
    checklists=
    atc_id=NAVY500
    atc_airline=NAVY
    atc_flight_number=500
    ui_manufacturer=Grumman-Sasala
    ui_type=EA-6B
    ui_variation=U.S. Navy VAQ-136
    description=The EA-6B is a four place, all weather, twin-turbo-jet, electronic\nwarfare aircraft designed for carrier and advanced-base operation.\n
    atc_heavy=0
    visual_damage=1

    Can anyone help please...
