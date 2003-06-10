Thread: Repaints do nt show

I have installed Rick Sasala's EA-6B Prowler and 2 repaints which do not show.
Here is the aircraft cfg text:
[fltsim.0]
title=EA-6B
sim=EA-6B
model=
panel=
sound=
texture=
checklists=
atc_id=NAVY500
atc_airline=NAVY
atc_flight_number=500
ui_manufacturer=Grumman-Sasala
ui_type=EA-6B
ui_variation=U.S. Navy
description=The EA-6B is a four place, all weather, twin-turbo-jet, electronic\nwarfare aircraft designed for carrier and advanced-base operation.\n
atc_heavy=0
visual_damage=1
[fltsim.1]
title=EA-6B
sim=EA-6B
model=
panel=
sound=
texture=1
checklists=
atc_id=NAVY500
atc_airline=NAVY
atc_flight_number=500
ui_manufacturer=Grumman-Sasala
ui_type=EA-6B
ui_variation=U.S. Navy VA-132
description=The EA-6B is a four place, all weather, twin-turbo-jet, electronic\nwarfare aircraft designed for carrier and advanced-base operation.\n
atc_heavy=0
visual_damage=1
[fltsim.2]
title=EA-6B
sim=EA-6B
model=
panel=
sound=
texture=VAQ-136
checklists=
atc_id=NAVY500
atc_airline=NAVY
atc_flight_number=500
ui_manufacturer=Grumman-Sasala
ui_type=EA-6B
ui_variation=U.S. Navy VAQ-136
description=The EA-6B is a four place, all weather, twin-turbo-jet, electronic\nwarfare aircraft designed for carrier and advanced-base operation.\n
atc_heavy=0
visual_damage=1
Can anyone help please...
