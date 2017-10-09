Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: FSX Steam Fail

  1. Today, 03:31 PM #1
    bspilman
    bspilman is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Posts
    1

    Default FSX Steam Fail

    Sorry if this has been covered, I've looked through
    posts for about an hour and haven't seen this addressed.

    I just bought and installed the Steam version of FSX on
    a new computer. I go to free flight and set up a simple
    flight, click "Fly Now," and the screen goes black while
    the menu music plays and nothing happens. I still have
    the mouse cursor movable, but a black screen otherwise.
    I can't even get Task Manager, I have to ctrl-alt-del
    and restart to get out of it. I've tried it with several
    aircraft and locations, and there have been no add-ons
    installed. I assume it's a software issue because the
    music keeps playing. Anybody got a solution? Thanks.

    Asus ROG, Intel Core i7-9700K, 16GB Memory,
    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080, 512GB SSD.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:53 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,595

    Default

    https://steamcommunity.com/app/31416...9167184726078/

    See if this helps your situation!
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Steam Wants Me to Re-Install FSX: Steam Edition... Even Though It's Already Installed
    By Johnny Boy the Pilot in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 10-24-2019, 08:07 AM
  2. FSX-SE fail at "Fly Now" button...
    By kennyhall in forum FSX
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 09-10-2017, 12:18 PM
  3. How do I fail a glideslope in FSX? Anyway you guys could think of a way to do this?
    By swimbody in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 10-09-2015, 11:56 AM
  4. FSX Default Light Bloom: Realistic or Epic Fail?
    By chris34 in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-19-2011, 03:51 PM
  5. FSX InstallShield Wizard fail in Vista 64
    By psvpilot59 in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-08-2010, 09:33 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules