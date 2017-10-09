Thread: FSX Steam Fail

Sorry if this has been covered, I've looked through
posts for about an hour and haven't seen this addressed.
I just bought and installed the Steam version of FSX on
a new computer. I go to free flight and set up a simple
flight, click "Fly Now," and the screen goes black while
the menu music plays and nothing happens. I still have
the mouse cursor movable, but a black screen otherwise.
I can't even get Task Manager, I have to ctrl-alt-del
and restart to get out of it. I've tried it with several
aircraft and locations, and there have been no add-ons
installed. I assume it's a software issue because the
music keeps playing. Anybody got a solution? Thanks.
Asus ROG, Intel Core i7-9700K, 16GB Memory,
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080, 512GB SSD.
