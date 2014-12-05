Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Airbus vs boeing freeware downloads!

  1. Today, 08:31 AM #1
    Downwind66
    Downwind66 is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    2,862

    Default Airbus vs boeing freeware downloads!

    I don't know, maybe it's just me? Airbus freeware downloads seem so much easier to find great downloads, most everything seems to work, they fly well, BUT, when it comes down to Boeings, seems to usually present themselves as a challenge, tweeks required, aircraft lighting built into the modeling or you get Posky or Opensky aircraft lighting whereby the exterior aircraft nav lights are "dim" at best. Here's a Boeing 767-300ER that I went thru many freeware downloads, before finding one, that flew exceptionally well, but, had to accept the lighting for what it was. Just putting this out there, as many may share the same opinion that I do.............

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2020-4-5_9-1-9-38.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 179.3 KB  ID: 217520

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2020-4-5_9-14-13-4.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 198.7 KB  ID: 217521

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2020-4-5_9-46-7-509.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 283.5 KB  ID: 217522
    This download came with a VC panel, but, I prefer 2d, and this panel is one that I like to use.

    Rick
    Last edited by Downwind66; Today at 08:37 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:35 AM #2
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    4,147

    Default

    Nice looking plane. Though I'm not really into tube-liners. You 2=d looks pretty nice as well.

    Michael
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. ATI Vs NVIDIA, SLI vs XFIRE vs INTEL CHIPSET and FSX
    By ioioldboy in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 05-12-2014, 12:22 PM
  2. Boeing 787 Variant questions (-10, vs. -10x, vs. -Super 11)
    By b3burner in forum Real Aviation General Discussion
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 08-09-2013, 11:24 AM
  3. Boeing ! Boeing! Boeing! If you are Boeing fans, must see!!
    By cxtpang in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-07-2010, 01:33 AM
  4. Vatsim vs. Multiplayer Servers vs. VA's vs. Whatever...
    By cvearl in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-09-2010, 04:05 PM
  5. 767PIC vs. DF737-400 vs. PSS Airbus....
    By nwabri in forum FS2002
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 03-18-2002, 11:56 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules