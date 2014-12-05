Thread: Airbus vs boeing freeware downloads!

I don't know, maybe it's just me? Airbus freeware downloads seem so much easier to find great downloads, most everything seems to work, they fly well, BUT, when it comes down to Boeings, seems to usually present themselves as a challenge, tweeks required, aircraft lighting built into the modeling or you get Posky or Opensky aircraft lighting whereby the exterior aircraft nav lights are "dim" at best. Here's a Boeing 767-300ER that I went thru many freeware downloads, before finding one, that flew exceptionally well, but, had to accept the lighting for what it was. Just putting this out there, as many may share the same opinion that I do.............
This download came with a VC panel, but, I prefer 2d, and this panel is one that I like to use.
Rick
