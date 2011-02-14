Hello all,
After scouring the web for solutions to this issue I am hoping one of you who is more technically minded will be able to help.
I recently installed FSX Steam having previously been running FSX boxed edition for many years. I have managed to migrate EZ Camera and GSX to my addons, but not Ultimate Traffic 2.
My first thought was to reinstall UT2 usingthe disk. Unfortunately my UT2 is a boxed edition and the disk does not seem to work in my D: drive any longer. When I insert it I receive the message D:\ The directory name is invalid.
Now I still have UT2 installed on my PC, but have uninstalled my original copy of FSX boxed. When I click on the UT2 shortcut, I receive the message
"Flight Simulator X Missing. Unable to find Flight Simulator X. Please Press OK then select the FSX directory with the provided dialogue"
I presume it is asked me to re-establish a path to FSX SE, and that if I link it to FSX Steam exe.xml file, it will show up as an add on in FSX SE. Problem is,
a)I'm not sure that I am right
b)If I am, I don't know what to do/ what changes to make to get it going again.
Any help gratefully received. Please excuse my ignorance - I am not particularly technically minded, so you will have to spell it out in plain English, including if you need more info (which I am happy to provide) you will need to be explain what you need in (for you guys) Very basic terms!!
Thanks in advance!
Si
Bookmarks