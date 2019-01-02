I have been trying to install FSX standard (From installation CD) on my new, formatted, SSD drive (D:\FSX). This drive is NOT my boot/Win 10 drive.

However, I keep getting these two error messages when it starts to install the files in the new Scenery folder:

Error 1310. Error writing to file.
D:\Scenery\NAMC\Texture\Alpha_lm.dds Verify that you have access to that directory.

Error 1304. Error writing to file.
D:\Scenery\NAMC\Texture\amb_bridge,dds. Verify that you have access to that directory.

Then the installation stops and closes the window.

What am I doing wrong? The drive is formatted (NTFS) and I am able to create a FSX folder on it with no problems.

Scott