Installing FSX on Win10 ERROR 1310, 1304..
I have been trying to install FSX standard (From installation CD) on my new, formatted, SSD drive (D:\FSX). This drive is NOT my boot/Win 10 drive.
However, I keep getting these two error messages when it starts to install the files in the new Scenery folder:
Error 1310. Error writing to file.
D:\Scenery\NAMC\Texture\Alpha_lm.dds Verify that you have access to that directory.
Error 1304. Error writing to file.
D:\Scenery\NAMC\Texture\amb_bridge,dds. Verify that you have access to that directory.
Then the installation stops and closes the window.
What am I doing wrong? The drive is formatted (NTFS) and I am able to create a FSX folder on it with no problems.
Scott
Windows 7 SP1, FSX Accelerator, WOAI
Motherboard: ASUS M4A87T AM3 AMD 870 CPU: AMD AthlonII X3 Triple-Core 3.3GHz PSU: Enermax 500w Memory:Kingston 8GB (2x 4GB) Value Ram DDR3 1333MHz
Video Card: ASUS ENGT430/DI/1GD3(LP) 1GB DDR3 1600MHz
Bookmarks