Thread: Tales of Two Alaskan Airports

Presenting the most famous Alaskan commuter route between two Alaskan cities Anchorage and Fairbanks
At international terminal of PANC
Finished with pushback
Dig nice shiny engines
Is it nice to have brand new tire replacements before flight?
Nice tail view
All airport vehicles waiting for the plane to start engines and taxi away
Dont you love very smoky engine start while the engines roar to alive?
Starting to make u-turn taxi to leave passenger apron for taxiway
Entering taxiway from passenger apron spewing engine smoke
look at the plane and all vehicle traffic!!
Because of the regulations of the forums not permitting more than 10 screenshots per post, please be kind enough to go to this hyperlink to view rest of exciting trip.
Here is hyperlink: https://tonymadgehjg.proboards.com/t...askan-airports
