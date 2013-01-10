This flight yoke system is a terrific upgrade and enhanced flight experience flying FSX over my former Cyborg joystick adventures. I'm running a Windows 10, 64 bit Dell desktop with just a 23" monitor.... for now.
IMHO it's a quite sturdy product and was dead simple to assemble and attach to my PC desk keyboard tray. Warning - be sure to watch for the TINY packet containing the 4 screws needed to mount the clamp to the quadrant - or you theoretically 'could' spend a half hour needlessly upset and frustrated with your new neat gizmo until you saw the durn screw pack at your feet on the carpet under your dining room table- LOL
NOT a fan of the rubbish, outdated manual I needed to first find online and then download and print, created it seems before Windows 10 even existed? FINALLY figured out through frustrating trial and error how to assign functions to the throttle quadrant levers and buttons, since the "manual" and website "support" all seemed to want me to try and download and install drivers that failed to fully install and as it turned out are NOT needed to be added to my PC.
As it is the throttle quadrant remains invisible to the FSX setting controls screen. Is this normal? I so, it sure would be nice for Logitech to let buyers know that little detail? FSX isn't exactly a new-to-the-sim world product.
One would think that a clear and concise single sheet of up-to-date instructions should at the very least be available in PDF format on the company site? I mean, c'mon, this ain't rocket surgery ner nuthin'. I realize that we retired geezers can sometimes be a bit "unenlightened" with regards technology, but we can and will follow simple instructions - lol
I fully expect these realistic yoke controls to provide me with hours and hours of flying fun, and I likely WILL want to expand my home "cockpit" with some rudder pedals and a much larger monitor down the road. So far The Pro Yoke System gets a big thumbs-up from me.
