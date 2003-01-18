Thread: Global Warming?? B18 stayed wet!!??

Global Warming?? B18 stayed wet!!??
B18 is a landing strip on Lake Winnipesakee (no, that's not a miss-spell) New Hampshire. It is normally opened for ice landings in winter time. So never having simmed an ice landing I fired up my trusty old Maule with skis and took-off from 48NH (Winter Harbor New Hampshire, on the Northern side of the lake.) The date dialed in was, 4 January.
At the time of takeoff the snow was coming down fairly hard so vision could become a problem. Not far into the flight, the sky cleared but I discovered a far more difficult issue. The lake wasn't frozen!! I could think of no way I can safely land a Maule with skis on open water. So rather than make a Peerhoven style landing, I aborted the flight.
Despite not completing the flight I did take a few shots which I'll post here.
Michael
