Thread: Global Warming?? B18 stayed wet!!??

Global Warming?? B18 stayed wet!!??

    Default Global Warming?? B18 stayed wet!!??

    B18 is a landing strip on Lake Winnipesakee (no, that's not a miss-spell) New Hampshire. It is normally opened for ice landings in winter time. So never having simmed an ice landing I fired up my trusty old Maule with skis and took-off from 48NH (Winter Harbor New Hampshire, on the Northern side of the lake.) The date dialed in was, 4 January.

    At the time of takeoff the snow was coming down fairly hard so vision could become a problem. Not far into the flight, the sky cleared but I discovered a far more difficult issue. The lake wasn't frozen!! I could think of no way I can safely land a Maule with skis on open water. So rather than make a Peerhoven style landing, I aborted the flight.

    Despite not completing the flight I did take a few shots which I'll post here.

    Michael

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 419.9 KB  ID: 217434

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 444.8 KB  ID: 217435

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 466.8 KB  ID: 217436

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 428.5 KB  ID: 217437

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 278.5 KB  ID: 217438
    I thought you would do some water skiing! “What about Bob?”
