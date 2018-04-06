Hi there,
i haven't been here since many moons so there is a possibility that my simulation knowledge is a bit rusted....
So i've been having the same FSX crashes as many of you that lead to a faulty UIAutomationcore dll file.
as seen in the PC crash events
my file is version 6.0.6001.18000 , i have downloaded many versions and still not working
what ever the situation or aircraft is running...
untill i find out that faulty version is located in system32 folder ! ...
so:
how many of those files am i supposed to have ?
why is it that FSX leads me to that folder when supposed FSX working file is located in FSX folder ?!
my FSX folder UIAutomationcere.dll file is version 6.0.6001.18000
my system32 UIAutomationcere.dll file is version 6.1.7600.16385
Thanks for your help !
Bookmarks