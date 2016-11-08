I just upgraded (?) to Windows 10 32 bit from Windows 7 32 bit. FSX Gold worked acceptably in Win7, but in Win10 there is a lot more disk access delay, in particular when ATC (FSX native) communications occur, & I can't fly for very long before I get OOM errors. Didn't happen in Win 7. I tried the 3 gb switch (fcdedit /set IncreaseUserVA 30272) but it didn't solve anything and made FSX startup & loading of add-ins impossible). FSX is on my D drive in its own directory, not on C. I increased the virtual memory (swapfiles) on both disks, too. Still no joy. I know I can reduce all the display settings to less than I have now, which are moderately intense, but I'd rather not if something else works.
While the computer it's on is 64 bit, the bootup (EFI) is 32 bit, so I can't run 64bit Win10 on it. Any ideas of what might help?
Thanks.
