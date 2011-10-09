Thread: 11.50 Wow!!!!!

So the hype is real! No stutters what-so-ever! I flew Chicago just buzzing around the city with X-plane Maxed and no stutters with solid frame rates!
Nice job Austin!
Post your computer specs and settings please.
In my PC I9 @ 4.7GHz, 32GB RAM and GTX 1080, Visuals HDR and Texture High, 4XAA, Objects Medium, Reflections Minimal, 4K I get 10FPS less, Ortho for the area, with the same settings, than I get in 1141, and my VR is useless just a slide show.
The visuals are better, sharper lines and better colors like my Ver 1120 was but the overall performance is much worse.
It is my hope that there will be some better code efficiency improvement in the future, but as it is now it is worse, for me at least than 1141.
