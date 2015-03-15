Thread: Handling Fixes For Some FSX Aircraft

I've now uploaded two files with handling fixes for certain aircraft. https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/fslib...ght&fid=208592 contains the default J-3, default Goose, and the default C-172. The second file, which I just now uploaded, isn't yet in the new files list, but should be within the next day or two. It contains the default Baron as well as a couple of Carenado aircraft. I'll do some more in the future.
These files will improve the handling of each of the respective aircraft, so DO NOT EXPECT performance figures to match real world, just expect improved handling, improving the immersion factor in the sim.
The files were developed by my flying buddy and longtime friend Mike Keller, who recently passed away. Read the enclosed Readme.txt in each file for more information, but I'm doing this in Mike's honor, and so that his long days and weeks of experimentation and improvements don't go to waste.
Here is a partial excerpt from one of the Readme files:
My friend Mike got to be very expert in modifications that handled well. We
often discussed releasing these improvements, but he didn't want to put up
with the hassle of complaints, demands of this and that, and in general the
headaches that have been the lot of many developers of changes/add-ons to the
sims, so we kept them to ourselves.
RIP Mike.
