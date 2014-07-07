Since the last update for vpilot, I am unable to enter model matching. Every time I enter anything aircraft from the cfg file after the title I would get:
"The specified default model for FSX was not found during the last scan of your installed models. Please enter a different default model."
It doesn't matter if I enter a default model or not. I still get the same error message. I am use FSX Steam and have both FSX and FSX Steam filled out with the aircraft after the title. I uninstalled then reinstalled vpilot and I still get the same error.
I went into the advanced settings of model matching and verified all the aircraft I have has been downloaded correctly. I still get this error. Now I can't go online with vpilot since I can't complete signing up since it won't accept any aircraft.
I also tried rescanning the aircraft. Nothing works. Any help is appreciated. Thanks.
