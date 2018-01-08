Thread: A320-200 No Interior Lights

Downloaded (link below) New Zealand A320-200 When I push L key, interior Lights just Flash On & then Off. Any idea's?
https://www.rikoooo.com/downloads/viewdownload/51/784
How about Shift+L key? Interior lights? Cockpit or passenger cabin lights?
Last edited by mrzippy; Today at 10:31 AM.
NOTE: This is During Day Time Fight. I have not tried on Night Flight. Either way, not having day time lights makes it hard to see cockpit controls, for me anyway.
Last edited by Prostock; Today at 10:47 AM.
Yep, light.8 is the VC light. Still 12 minutes left on this dang download!
I gave up trying to install it! It would not let me install to a folder I created. Into the trash can! In the panel.cfg look at this section at the bottom. You can mess around with the numbers to maybe brighten it up. The example is from the default A321.
[Color]
Day=255,255,255
Night=255,255,255
Luminous=147,64,64
