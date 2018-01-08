Thread: A320-200 No Interior Lights

Results 1 to 8 of 8

A320-200 No Interior Lights

    Default A320-200 No Interior Lights

    Downloaded (link below) New Zealand A320-200 When I push L key, interior Lights just Flash On & then Off. Any idea's?

    https://www.rikoooo.com/downloads/viewdownload/51/784
    Default

    How about Shift+L key? Interior lights? Cockpit or passenger cabin lights?
    Mr Zippy

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by mrzippy View Post
    How about Shift+L key? Interior lights? Cockpit or passenger cabin lights?
    Cockpit Lights - Nope, L turns the lights on and off in most of my planes. Shift+L doesn't do anything.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Prostock View Post
    Cockpit Lights - Nope, L turns the lights on and off in most of my planes. Shift+L doesn't do anything.
    OK, downloading now! Will report back within the next century or 2 when it finishes. Did you check the aircraft.cfg under [Lights] to see any vc lights designated?
    Mr Zippy

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by mrzippy View Post
    OK, downloading now! Will report back within the next century or 2 when it finishes. Did you check the aircraft.cfg under [Lights] to see any vc lights designated?
    Yeah, it's a huge file because it comes with quite a few versions of aircraft, very nice I might ad. As far as VC lights designated in cfg. Not sure what to look for but here it is. I'm assuming it's Light.8=4 Line you mean. You tell me. Thanks


    NOTE: This is During Day Time Fight. I have not tried on Night Flight. Either way, not having day time lights makes it hard to see cockpit controls, for me anyway.
    Attached Images Attached Images  
    Default

    Yep, light.8 is the VC light. Still 12 minutes left on this dang download!
    Mr Zippy

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by mrzippy View Post
    Yep, light.8 is the VC light. Still 12 minutes left on this dang download!
    Sorry for that. You may dl and find that the cockpit lights work fine, AT NIGHT. During Day Flight is the problem I'm having. It's just so dark, makes it hard for me to see controls. If there's a fix or some tweaking you know of, please share. Thanks
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Screenshot_5.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 156.0 KB  ID: 217399   Click image for larger version.  Name: Screenshot_6.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 115.4 KB  ID: 217400  
    Default

    I gave up trying to install it! It would not let me install to a folder I created. Into the trash can! In the panel.cfg look at this section at the bottom. You can mess around with the numbers to maybe brighten it up. The example is from the default A321.

    [Color]
    Day=255,255,255
    Night=255,255,255
    Luminous=147,64,64
    Mr Zippy

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
