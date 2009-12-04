Thread: Phenom 300- Van Nuys to Telluride

I said I would do something different than the Airbus on my next post, so I took the Phenom 300 on a flight from Van Nuys in Southern California to Telluride, Colorado.
Climbing out of a busy Southern California
Turning eastbound over Las Vegas
Descending through the Rockies into Telluride
Passenger view on short final
About to touchdown on runway 9
Enjoying the view before heading to Nashville
This was a nice, short flight with a great tailwind that had out ground speed at 515+ knots for much of the flight. Thanks for viewing!
