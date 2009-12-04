Thread: Phenom 300- Van Nuys to Telluride

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Phenom 300- Van Nuys to Telluride

    engine70
    I said I would do something different than the Airbus on my next post, so I took the Phenom 300 on a flight from Van Nuys in Southern California to Telluride, Colorado.

    Climbing out of a busy Southern California
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Phenom_1.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 332.6 KB  ID: 217390

    Turning eastbound over Las Vegas
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Phenom_2.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 456.1 KB  ID: 217391

    Descending through the Rockies into Telluride
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Phenom_4.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 407.9 KB  ID: 217393

    Passenger view on short final
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Phenom_5.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 288.0 KB  ID: 217394

    About to touchdown on runway 9
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Phenom_6.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 401.0 KB  ID: 217395

    Enjoying the view before heading to Nashville
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Phenom_7.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 394.0 KB  ID: 217396

    This was a nice, short flight with a great tailwind that had out ground speed at 515+ knots for much of the flight. Thanks for viewing!
    adamb
    Great looking set of captures!
