Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: A2A P-40 no sound in 2D

  1. Today, 04:47 PM #1
    simtech95209
    simtech95209 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    KMOD
    Posts
    76

    Default A2A P-40 no sound in 2D

    I'm am very grateful for the P-40 that A2A has offered and it's a terrific plane. There is no 2D cockpit provided, but there are some instances where are prefer just to use the minipanel afforded that pops up cycling the "W" key (like short final in unimproved strips) However, when I do so and leave the VC where the sound is fine, I lose the interior sounds. Outside view is no issue, and in the VC is ok.. Can I correct this anyway,?? Thank you for any and all suggestions... Again... this is a super download...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:09 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,574

    Default

    Doubtful! Now is a good a time as any to practice your landings like a real pilot! Landing a taildragger is not that hard, with practice.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:16 PM #3
    simtech95209
    simtech95209 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    KMOD
    Posts
    76

    Default

    Mr. Z.. so true..however, my peripheral vision isn't what it was 30 years ago. I'd hate to prang a new airplane in the hangar.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:28 PM #4
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,574

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by simtech95209 View Post
    Mr. Z.. so true..however, my peripheral vision isn't what it was 30 years ago. I'd hate to prang a new airplane in the hangar.
    I am going to try an experiment...I have an IRIS P-40 with a 2D cockpit. I will see if it will go into the A2A model and work. May take a few whacks with my big hammer!
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 05:52 PM #5
    simtech95209
    simtech95209 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    KMOD
    Posts
    76

    Default

    My little video card is maxing out with the glare. If the sun is up, I can barely see through the windshield of the VC. 2D is ok..that's another reason.... Time for a new 'puter...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. WOAI Question-- AI Sound-- No sound as User but Sound as AI-- Why?
    By b3burner in forum FS2004
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 06-02-2014, 07:03 PM
  2. Iris P-40 Kittyhawk Mk. 1A/Gmax P-40 (Freeware)
    By ssowry in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-05-2012, 04:42 AM
  3. A2A simulations P-40 start seq video (part#1)
    By mirageiii2009 in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 12-18-2009, 10:59 AM
  4. 40-52 40-72 and 43-51 FS Benchtest Marathon
    By wells91 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 05-20-2003, 04:52 AM
  5. NVIDIA 40.72 beta versus 40.72 WHQL Certified?
    By Waltm in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 11-11-2002, 06:18 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules