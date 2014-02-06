Thread: A2A P-40 no sound in 2D

I'm am very grateful for the P-40 that A2A has offered and it's a terrific plane. There is no 2D cockpit provided, but there are some instances where are prefer just to use the minipanel afforded that pops up cycling the "W" key (like short final in unimproved strips) However, when I do so and leave the VC where the sound is fine, I lose the interior sounds. Outside view is no issue, and in the VC is ok.. Can I correct this anyway,?? Thank you for any and all suggestions... Again... this is a super download...
