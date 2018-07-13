Thread: Melbourne and Brisbane

Melbourne and Brisbane
Stumbling around on my computer I found a bunch of shots of a flight in Aussstrallia that I don't think I've published. I didn't however find the notes in how to place and name them. So here you have "very random" shots taken with ORBX Australia and Gold Coast software.
Please concentrate on the shots and not on their apparent order!
Michael
