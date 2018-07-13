Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Melbourne and Brisbane

  1. Today, 03:37 PM #1
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    4,131

    Default Melbourne and Brisbane

    Stumbling around on my computer I found a bunch of shots of a flight in Aussstrallia that I don't think I've published. I didn't however find the notes in how to place and name them. So here you have "very random" shots taken with ORBX Australia and Gold Coast software.

    Please concentrate on the shots and not on their apparent order!

    Michael

    Click image for larger version.  Name: taxi to gate Melbourne.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 247.4 KB  ID: 217378

    Click image for larger version.  Name: At the gate Melbourne.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 471.4 KB  ID: 217377

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Departing Melbourne.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 434.7 KB  ID: 217379

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Climbout Melbourne.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 282.9 KB  ID: 217380

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Departure roll Melbourne.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 248.4 KB  ID: 217381

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Final on ILS.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 274.3 KB  ID: 217382

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Final on ILS.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 274.3 KB  ID: 217382

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Brisbane barely in sight.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 315.8 KB  ID: 217383
    i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -, Aorus Z390 LGA 1151 MB, Kraken X61 280 mm water cooler, Corsair RM850X PS, Planteks full size tower, 64gig of DDR4 3200 RAM, EVGA 1080 GPU, 4TB "Black" HD, 1Tb SSD, joystick, rudder pedals, yoke, multi control panel, three monitors set up for panaramic views, Bose surround sound system, and a ton of powered usb ports.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:42 PM #2
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    4,131

    Default

    More Melbourne and Brisbane with ORBX

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Brisbane Final Final.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 323.1 KB  ID: 217384

    Click image for larger version.  Name: turning base Melbourne.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 458.7 KB  ID: 217385

    Click image for larger version.  Name: To Final Melbourne.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 346.1 KB  ID: 217386


    So there you have. I was sober when I took them but I didn't do my labeling at that time. Hope yo enjoyed it anyway!

    Michael
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: test 109109.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 346.9 KB  ID: 217387  
    Last edited by Rupert; Today at 03:44 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:51 PM #3
    peer01's Avatar
    peer01
    peer01 is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    Amsterdam, Holland
    Posts
    28,540

    Default

    Thanks for the beautiful views Michael!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. YBMC ATIS and Brisbane interference
    By CRJ_simpilot in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 07-13-2018, 11:42 AM
  2. Gold Coast and Brisbane
    By Rupert in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 03-11-2018, 05:42 PM
  3. RTW Leg 7 Invercargill New Zealand, to Melbourne, Australia. Tileproxy and a Starship
    By Ragtopjohnny in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 23
    Last Post: 01-02-2010, 09:13 PM
  4. barton and ddr400 to brisbane and ddr2 800
    By jdoon5261 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 03-24-2008, 06:47 PM
  5. Project Brisbane Scenery
    By MickDee in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 03-09-2003, 06:00 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules