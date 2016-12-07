Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: FSX and P3D Ka-32 Sounds and Cold&Dark Packages ARE OUT!

  1. Today, 01:59 PM #1
    Kekelekou's Avatar
    Kekelekou
    Kekelekou is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Posts
    26

    Default Nemeth Designs FSX and P3D Ka-32 Sounds and Cold&Dark Packages ARE OUT!

    Hello!
    I have just uploaded at Flightsim's file library two separate packages for Nemeth Designs Ka-32 for FSX/32bit P3D and 64bit PD (P4D) with the following features :
    For FSX/ 32bit P3D :

    Cockpit sounds for the FSX version : sounds are played at clicks on switches, knobs, covers, levers and so on
    Startup and shutdown sounds for the APU
    Correction of a few typos and inconsistencies in the sound.cfg, so that both engine startups can be heard from the VC.
    To bring the helicopter in the cold and dark status (described as “Interior Checks” in the manual), push the pilot’s collective top button (below the cover)
    The GPS/Avionics is switched on and off through the VHF1 switch in the overhead panel


    For 64bit P3D :

    Startup and shutdown sounds for the APU
    Correction of a few typos and inconsistencies in the sound.cfg, so that both engine startups can be heard from the VC.
    To bring the helicopter in the cold and dark status (described as “Interior Checks” in the manual), push the pilot’s collective top button (below the cover)
    The GPS/Avionics is switched on and off through the VHF1 switch in the overhead panel


    I made a mistake while zipping the 64bit P4D package, so please wait for the v1.1 version (which has just been uploaded).


    Thanks a lot to ND for allowing me to publish this mod.
    Last edited by Kekelekou; Today at 02:14 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FSX and P3D Ka-32 Sounds and Cold&Dark Packages ARE OUT!
    By Kekelekou in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: Today, 01:58 PM
  2. Clouds & sky flipping dark-light-dark-light....
    By martinstebbing in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 07-12-2016, 07:39 PM
  3. Ka-27/32 'Helix'
    By Menemeth in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-01-2012, 07:32 PM
  4. cold & dark problem
    By SOAR14 in forum FSX
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 09-03-2008, 01:31 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules