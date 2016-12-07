Thread: FSX and P3D Ka-32 Sounds and Cold&Dark Packages ARE OUT!

Hello!
I have just uploaded at Flightsim's library two separate packages for Nemeth Designs Ka-32 for FSX/32bit P3D and 64bit PD (P4D) with the following features :
For FSX/ 32bit P3D :
Cockpit sounds for the FSX version : sounds are played at clicks on switches, knobs, covers, levers and so on
Startup and shutdown sounds for the APU
Correction of a few typos and inconsistencies in the sound.cfg, so that both engine startups can be heard from the VC.
To bring the helicopter in the cold and dark status (described as “Interior Checks” in the manual), push the pilot’s collective top button (below the cover)
The GPS/Avionics is switched on and off through the VHF1 switch in the overhead panel
For 64bit P3D :
Startup and shutdown sounds for the APU
Correction of a few typos and inconsistencies in the sound.cfg, so that both engine startups can be heard from the VC.
To bring the helicopter in the cold and dark status (described as “Interior Checks” in the manual), push the pilot’s collective top button (below the cover)
The GPS/Avionics is switched on and off through the VHF1 switch in the overhead panel
I made a mistake while zipping the 64bit P4D package, so please wait for the v1.1 version (which has just been uploaded).
Thanks a lot to ND for allowing me to publish this mod.
