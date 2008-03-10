Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Around the World Leg 49

    Default Around the World Leg 49

    Tribhuvan International (VNKT) Kathmandu, Nepal to Paro (VQPR) Paro, Bhutan. Going into Paro was real fun!

    PART 1

    The Route:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 274.1 KB  ID: 217342

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 95.8 KB  ID: 217343

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 117.3 KB  ID: 217344

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 122.1 KB  ID: 217345

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 90.1 KB  ID: 217346

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 105.0 KB  ID: 217347

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 112.5 KB  ID: 217348

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 115.6 KB  ID: 217349

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 114.1 KB  ID: 217350

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 125.1 KB  ID: 217351

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 75.4 KB  ID: 217352


    Please see PART 2
    Default

    part 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 97.1 KB  ID: 217353

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 64.2 KB  ID: 217354

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 98.7 KB  ID: 217355

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 112.9 KB  ID: 217356

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 73.3 KB  ID: 217357

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 89.0 KB  ID: 217358

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 117.8 KB  ID: 217359

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr018.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 111.2 KB  ID: 217360

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr019.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 104.0 KB  ID: 217361

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr020.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 131.5 KB  ID: 217362

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr021.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 110.8 KB  ID: 217363
    Default

    TBTG for spoilers!!

    A friend of mine flew there RW a few years ago. She said before they left Katmandu they were warned they'd feel as though they were about to crash. And that's exactly the way she felt!!

    One day I spent part of an afternoon trying to find out how big a plane I could land there without looking like Jan. I discovered I wasn't as good as I thought I'd be.

    Michael
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Rupert View Post
    TBTG for spoilers!!

    A friend of mine flew there RW a few years ago. She said before they left Katmandu they were warned they'd feel as though they were about to crash. And that's exactly the way she felt!!

    One day I spent part of an afternoon trying to find out how big a plane I could land there without looking like Jan. I discovered I wasn't as good as I thought I'd be.

    Michael
    That's kind of what it felt like! Full flaps, gear and spoilers just to be at a good speed. That would have to be something RW.
