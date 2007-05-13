Japan Airlines Virtual 2020 Released! Press Release
Wednesday April 1st, 2020
VIEW our new Promotional video here featuring our brand new A350!: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4d-_OhEr3TM
Japan Airlines Virtual (JAL Virtual), would like to make the formal announcement that Japan Airlines Virtual 2020 has now been released! Https://jalvirtual.com
Japan Airlines Virtual 2020 is the latest evaluation in the long history of JAL Virtual, we are proud to bring you the best in quality and product after 6 months of development, and testing, we bring you a complete revamp of JAL Virtual from the ground up using the latest modern standards of the internet today.
We are bringing to the forefront the most modern system of any VA anywhere. Right here, right now.
Join Us today! Https://jalvirtual.com
Some highlights we are offering in JALV2020
-Modern UX/UI pilot center interface that works in mobile devices and tablets.
-Hundreds of thousands of routes to choose from, JAL, Oneworld and codeshares
-Fully integrated dispatching system, pilot briefing, weights, weather
-ACARS tracking systems, we both use a desktop client and tracking system, tracking online flights (VATSIM only)
-Active community of virtual pilots, monthly events, group flights and much more!
You can read more about our pilot center here
Staff Vacancies
We are currently looking for talented and experienced individuals for staff positions at JAL Virtual these are: Vice CEO, Events Manager, Human Relations, public relations and Chief pilots if interested please email [email protected]
About JAL Virtual
For over 10 years since 2007. Japan Airlines Virtual has been the leading virtual airline in the Japanese and Asia-Pacific region. Japan Airlines Virtual offers the highest standards of quality and excellent service in the virtual skies. Our fleet of modern aircraft from small Dash 8-Q400s to the most modern A350-900, we offer a great variety of equipment for the virtual pilot. We have many partnerships with many different organizations, we support and encourage online flying, monthly events and much more! We welcome you to a truely international environment, where everyone is welcome to fly into tomorrow virtually!
Regards
JAL Virtual team
